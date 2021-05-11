Tom Cruise Reportedly Mails Back All His Golden Globes

(Newser)
–
A total lack of Black voting members, a racist former president, actors calling it out, NBC dropping its awards show as Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media boycott ... the Hollywood Foreign Press Association appears to be in serious trouble. The latest blow: Sources tell Deadline and CNN that Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes, the awards handed out each year by the HFPA. Cruise had snagged trophies for Jerry Maguire, Born on the Fourth of July, and Magnolia. The actor reportedly sent them back to HFPA headquarters.
Between NBC dropping the 2022 Golden Globes and this news about Cruise, along with the increasing criticism from other big Hollywood names, Kevin Polowy at Yahoo News thinks the awards show may be "gutted." "The Globes banks on A-list stars and its national broadcast, and with those stars—and the studios, networks and publicists who support them—abandoning ship and NBC cutting the cord, the HFPA needs to reboot to survive." But at the New York Post, Maureen Callahan writes a scathing takedown of the "hypocritical woke chorus" protesting the Globes after decades of support. (Read more Tom Cruise stories.)