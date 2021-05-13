Marjorie Taylor Greene Confronts AOC

(Newser) – Two of the most high-profile members of the House—one on the left, the other on the right—are the focus of a flurry of news coverage on Thursday. The headlines came after GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia confronted New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the latter was leaving the House chamber. Coverage:

The Washington Post reports that Greene shouted, "Hey Alexandria" twice and, when AOC didn't stop walking, began shouting questions such as, "Why do you support terrorists and antifa?" She also labeled Black Lives Matter as a "terrorist" group and accused AOC of being afraid to defend her "radical socialist" beliefs in a debate.

AOC turned around once and threw her hands in the air "in an exasperated motion," per the Post. Later, an AOC spokesperson said Greene "tried to begin an argument" with AOC, and when the latter "tried to walk away, Congresswoman Greene began screaming and called Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a terrorist sympathizer." Added spokeswoman Lauren Hitt: "We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff—especially as many offices are discussing reopening."

story continues below