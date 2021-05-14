Robert Durst Has Cancer

(Newser) – Days before Robert Durst's murder trail was set to resume after a more than yearlong delay, his lawyers are asking for it to be postponed indefinitely. Durst, the heir to a New York real estate empire who is accused of fatally shooting his friend Susan Berman in 2000 and whose story was documented in HBO's The Jinx, has bladder cancer that is not being treated, his attorneys say. "He's really gone down in the last year. He's been in and out of clinics and hospitals frequently," one of them tells CNN. His trial is scheduled to resume Monday, but his team filed an emergency motion Thursday asking for the postponement. They also said Durst, 78 would be willing to abide by strict conditions if released to a medical facility.

Durst, who is suspected of killing Berman to keep her from incriminating him in the disappearance of his first wife, saw his trial suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic after just a few days of testimony in March of last year. He has pleaded not guilty. A criminal trial "is grueling for a healthy individual, let alone a 78-year-old man with serious health conditions, including bladder cancer, prior esophageal cancer, malnutrition, coronary artery disease with drug eluting stents, atrial fibrillation and chronic kidney disease," the motion says, per NBC Los Angeles. Durst has been jailed since 2015. It's not clear whether prosecutors will respond prior to Monday, when jurors are due for an orientation, CBS Los Angeles reports.