Harry Wants to 'Break the Cycle' of Pain for His Kids

(Newser) – A life of palace intrigues, harassment from British tabloids, and austere boarding schools apparently does not lie in store for young Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and his soon-to-be-born sister. In an appearance on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast Thursday, Prince Harry said he wants to "break the cycle" of "pain and suffering" through royal generations, the Guardian reports. "There is no blame," he stressed, but "it's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: 'You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'" At 36, Harry is the same age Princess Diana was when she died in a car crash while being pursued by paparazzi, the AP notes.

story continues below

Harry said he started therapy after a conversation with wife Meghan Markle. He told Shepherd that he looked at father Prince Charles and "started to piece it together and go 'OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated.'" He said moving to the US hadn't been part of the plan, but "sometimes you've got to make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first." In Britain, meanwhile, Madame Tussauds' wax museum says that when it reopens Monday, visitors will find that Harry and Meghan have been moved away from the wax figures of other royals to "join their Hollywood friends," CNN reports. (The prince also compared royal life to "a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.")