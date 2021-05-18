 
X

AT&T, Discovery Slide for a Second Day

Late drop in tech stocks left indexes lower
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 18, 2021 3:48 PM CDT

(Newser) – An afternoon drop led by big technology stocks left major market indexes broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 0.9%, with most of those losses coming in the last hour of trading. Apple, Facebook, and Google’s parent company all lost 1% or more. Walmart rose after reporting strong results driven by higher online sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 267.13 points, or 0.8%, to 34,060.66, and the Nasdaq fell 75.41 points, or 0.6%, to 13,303.64. Declines in financial, communications services, and energy companies outweighed gains in technology and healthcare stocks, the AP reports.

story continues below

AT&T had the biggest loss in the S&P 500 a day after the company said it would offload its recently acquired media businesses including HBO and CNN into a new company with assets from Discovery Communications. Its shares fell 5.8%. They were down 0.7% Monday. Discovery, which dropped 5.1% Monday, fell another 1.6% Tuesday. AT&T only finished acquiring Warner, which includes HBO, CNN, DC Comics, and other iconic properties, in 2018 and its new CEO is pulling an about-face on his predecessor's decisions. Walmart rose 2.2% after the giant retailer's results beat estimates as online shopping saw significant growth from a year ago, driven in part by Americans buying online in the pandemic.

(Read more stock market stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X