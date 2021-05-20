Before Vote on Jan. 6 Commission, an Anonymous Capitol Police Statement

(Newser) – Hours before the House of Representatives voted Wednesday to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, an anonymous statement on Capitol Police letterhead was sent to the offices of every member of Congress. Politico reports the letter, unsigned but reportedly written by multiple officers on the force, slammed the Republicans who don't back the probe. "On Jan 6th, where some officers served their last day in US Capitol Police uniform, and not by choice, we would hope that Members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum support an investigation to get to the bottom of EVERYONE responsible and hold them 100% accountable," it reads. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both oppose the panel.

"It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th," the letter continues. "Member safety was dependent upon the heroic actions of USCP. It is a privileged assumption for Members to have the point of view that 'It wasn't that bad.' That privilege exists because the brave men and women of the USCP protected you, the Members." The USCP itself quickly issued its own official statement making clear that the letter was not issued by the department and that the department, which takes no position on legislation, "has no way of confirming it was even authored by USCP personnel." CNN spoke to the author of the letter, who claims it represents the views of 40 to 50 officers in the USCP. Also prior to Wednesday's vote, the family of a USCP officer who took his own life days after responding to the attack said it supports the commission, the Hill reports. (Read more Capitol Police stories.)