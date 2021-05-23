Phil Mickelson Just Made Golf History

(Newser)
Phil Mickelson went into the final round of the PGA Championship Sunday with the lead and a chance to make golf history. He did just that, per ESPN. The 50-year-old won the tournament at Ocean Course in South Carolina to become the oldest player to win one of golf's majors. Mickelson won by two strokes over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. Mickelson actually lost the lead on the first hole of the final round, when his bogey and Koepka's birdie gave Koepka a one-stroke lead. But Mickelson regained the lead on the very next hole and never relinquished it again, notes the AP. (Read more Phil Mickelson stories.)