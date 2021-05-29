(Newser) – Veterinary clinics have started an important new initiative in Russia: inoculating its patients with Carnivak-Cov, which the nation claims is the world's first COVID vaccine for animals. According to Rosselkhoznadzor, the country's veterinary watchdog, the jabs have begun in several regions, with doctors expecting each dose will provide protection against the coronavirus for at least six months, reports Reuters. "The first batches ... were delivered to Russian cities to prevent the spread of the disease among animals," said Yulia Melano, a rep for the agency, per the Tass news agency.

And keeping COVID from circulating among dogs, cats, apes, foxes, mink, and other animals is indeed the main goal at the moment, as evidence hasn't yet surfaced that animals can pass the coronavirus onto humans, the BBC notes. Melano says requests for the vaccine are increasingly coming in from pet owners who travel frequently, breeders, and individuals with "free-range" animals, per the RIA Novosti news agency. The cost for two doses of the animal-specific vaccine is said to run around $7. Meanwhile, Zoetis, which develops vaccines for animals and livestock in the US, is reportedly working on its own version. (Read more Russia stories.)