3 Police Officers Shot After Responding to Suicidal Call

Standoff in Flower Mound, Texas, still ongoing
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 27, 2021 1:26 AM CDT

(Newser) – Three officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night while answering a report of a suicidal person in a Dallas suburb, police said. The three officers were responding to a 911 call about 7pm Wednesday at a house in a Flower Mound residential neighborhood about 25 miles northwest of Dallas, the AP reports. According to a police statement, they were trying to contact the man, who was alone in the house, when gunfire erupted from inside. The officers returned fire, but police have had no contact with the man since a standoff ensued. Two officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition, while the third was treated at the scene of the shooting and cleared. The standoff remains ongoing, per NBC DFW. (Read more Texas stories.)

