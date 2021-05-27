Jack Black 'Heartbroken' by Death of School of Rock Co-Star

(Newser)
–
Jack Black says he is heartbroken by the death of School of Rock co-star Kevin Clark, who was hit and killed by a driver while biking in Chicago early Wednesday. The 32-year-old, who was 12 when he was cast as drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones, stuck with drumming, not acting, after the hit movie. He played his first gig with new band Jess Bess & the Intentions just days before his death. "He told his bandmates just yesterday: You know, this is finally the life I want to live. And we’re going to make it," mother Allison Clark tells the Chicago Sun-Times.
Police say Clark was hit by a Hyundai Sonata around 1:20am at an intersection on the city's northwest side. The 20-year-old driver was issued several citations. Black paid tribute to Clark in a heartfelt Instagram post
, reports People
. "Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," he wrote, sharing a photo from the film and one from a reunion years later. "Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken," he wrote. Miranda Cosgrove and other cast members also shared their memories of Clark. "The world lost an amazing soul," Cosgrove wrote on Instagram
. "I'll always remember your spirit and how kind you were to me."
