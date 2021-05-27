(Newser) – In Tennessee, the Blount County Health Department has set up a drive-thru COVID vaccination site at the Foothills Mall, and people who don't want to be vaccinated are free not to attend. They are not, however, free to drive through the Maryville site recklessly shouting "No vaccine!" as a woman allegedly did Monday morning. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, has been charged with seven counts of reckless endangerment, the Daily Times reports. Witnesses said she narrowly missed National Guard and health department personnel as she sped through a closed cone course and a tent in the mall parking lot where at least 15 people were working, reports WATE.

Brown, who was driving a blue Chrysler SUV, was arrested by Deputy Kevin Snider, KHOU reports. He followed Brown's vehicle after witnessing the incident. "I had several victims tell me she almost hit them as she fled through the tent at high speeds," he wrote in the incident report. "I was advised that they were within inches and feet of the vehicle as it came through the tent. Several victims stated that they thought the driver was going to kill them." Snider said Brown made several anti-vaccine statements as he transported her to the Blount County Detention Facility, where she is being held on $21,000 bond pending a June 7 court hearing. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)