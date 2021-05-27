(Newser) – The Associated Press hired a young journalist out of Stanford at the beginning of this month, then fired her about two weeks later. But this was no ordinary personnel issue, and the dismissal of 22-year-old Emily Wilder is forcing a heated discussion in the industry about how news organizations handle social media issues. What's more, senior AP execs have acknowledged mistakes in how they handled the firing, reports the Washington Post. Coverage:

Wilder began covering news in Arizona for the AP on May 3, per Poynter. But the Stanford College Republicans soon called public attention to her pro-Palestinian activism while in college. The group denounced her as "anti-Israel," and right-leaning websites and critics, including GOP Sen. Tom Cotton, picked up the theme. Perhaps the most damning accusation was that Wilder's hiring called the AP's objectivity into question on Israel.

One of Wilder's tweets in college criticized news organizations for language they used in coverage of the Israeli conflict, notes media writer Margaret Sullivan in the Washington Post. "Using 'israel' but never 'palestine,' or 'war' but not 'siege and occupation' are political choices, yet media make those exact choices all the time without being flagged as biased," Wilder wrote. That criticism, however, is "not exactly a radical idea," writes Sullivan.

