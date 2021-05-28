CDC's Summer Camp COVID Advice Has Gray Areas

(Newser) – Unvaccinated 11-year-olds are going to have to make some judgment calls at summer camp this year. The CDC issued its coronavirus guidance for summer camps on Friday, NBC reports, and the agency left wiggle room. As is true in other situations, fully vaccinated people are pretty well covered and don't have to wear masks. "Even though outdoors is really safe," the CDC said, there are scenarios in which campers who aren't fully vaccinated should wear a mask. The agency said that's true for "crowded outdoor settings or during activities that involve sustained close contact with other people who are not fully vaccinated." As is the case for adults in their world, it's not clear how campers would know who's fully vaccinated and who isn't. Age will be a clue: There is no COVID-19 vaccine approved for anyone younger than 12.

For indoor activities, the agency doesn't hedge: Every unvaccinated person over age 2 should wear a mask. For outdoor events, a CDC official gave examples of when to put a mask on, though the official policy doesn't get that specific. Erin Sauber-Schatz's guidance about when to wear a mask, which could be put into quiz form, includes:

Singing camp songs around the fire: Yes! Wear a mask. Singing or shouting can cause respiratory droplets to travel farther than they otherwise would.

Playing capture the flag: No! A mask isn't necessary. Players typically are safely dispersed across large areas outdoors.

Swimming or canoeing: No! The mask could get wet, making breathing difficult and the protection ineffective.