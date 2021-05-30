UK Prime Minister Marries in Secret Ceremony

(Newser) – Britons with more traditional family values may now breathe a sigh of relief. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who until now had been the first to cohabitate with a girlfriend at 10 Downing Street, has married Carrie Symonds. The couple managed to avoid the famously tenacious British press with a wedding held in secret at the Westminster Cathedral in London. A spokesperson said the "small ceremony" took place Saturday, per CNN, not long after the couple sent save the date cards for an event to be held in July 2022, presumably when more friends and family can celebrate. As the AP notes, under current coronavirus restrictions in England, no more than 30 people can attend a wedding. Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds, an environmental advocate, announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred.

