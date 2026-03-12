Pentagon Spent $11.3B on First 6 Days of Iran War: Sources

The Iran war is burning through cash at a pace that stunned some senators: more than $11.3 billion in the first six days alone, according to Defense Department officials who briefed lawmakers behind closed doors this week. Three sources familiar with the session relayed the estimate to the New York Times and NBC News, while Sen. Chris Coons said he believes the real tab is already "significantly above that," noting that the estimate doesn't include everything that should be factored in: "If all you're looking at is the replacement cost for the munitions used, it's already well beyond $10 billion," he says.