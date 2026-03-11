Democrat, Republican Advance in Race for MTG's Seat

Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clay Fuller advanced to an April 7 runoff for Marjorie Taylor Greene's former US House seat in Georgia after no candidate won a majority in Tuesday's special election. President Trump in February endorsed Fuller, a district attorney who prosecutes crimes in four counties, to succeed Greene, the AP reports. Fuller has called Trump's endorsement "rocket fuel" for his candidacy, but it did not boost him to a majority of the vote in a 14-candidate field that included nine Republicans, three Democrats, a Libertarian, and an independent. All the candidates ran together regardless of party , with the top two moving on to the runoff.