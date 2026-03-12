Virginia's Former First Lady Joins a Crowded House Primary

Dorothy McAuliffe is running for Virginia's 7th Congressional District
Posted Mar 12, 2026 7:46 AM CDT
Virginia's Former First Lady Joins a Crowded House Primary
Dorothy McAuliffe speaks during a campaign event for her husband Terry McAuliffe at Lubber Run Park, July 23, 2021, in Arlington, Va.   (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Dorothy McAuliffe is stepping off the sidelines and into one of Virginia's most closely watched House races, reports the Hill. The former first lady of Virginia and ex-Biden administration official said Wednesday she's running in the already crowded Democratic primary for the 7th Congressional District, situated in the solidly-blue outer suburbs of Washington, DC. "Virginians are working harder than ever, but the middle class is still out of reach for too many," she said, pitching herself as a candidate focused on lowering household costs, expanding affordable health care, and holding President Trump and ICE "accountable."

McAuliffe, whose husband is former governor and prolific Democratic fundraiser Terry McAuliffe, joins a field that includes former federal prosecutor JP Cooney and state Del. Dan Helmer, who leads the House of Delegates' campaign arm. She enters the race with a bit of wind at her back in the form of an endorsement from Nancy Pelosi, a longtime associate of Terry McAuliffe, notes Punchbowl News.

The August 4 primary unfolds as Virginia Democrats push a November power play: a referendum next month that would temporarily let lawmakers redraw the state's congressional map, potentially opening up as many as four new Democratic-leaning seats. The measure has been allowed onto the ballot but faces a legal challenge before the state Supreme Court; if approved, control over redistricting would shift back to the state commission after the 2030 census.

