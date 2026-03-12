Virginia's Former First Lady Joins a Crowded House Primary

Dorothy McAuliffe is stepping off the sidelines and into one of Virginia's most closely watched House races, reports the Hill . The former first lady of Virginia and ex-Biden administration official said Wednesday she's running in the already crowded Democratic primary for the 7th Congressional District, situated in the solidly-blue outer suburbs of Washington, DC. "Virginians are working harder than ever, but the middle class is still out of reach for too many," she said, pitching herself as a candidate focused on lowering household costs, expanding affordable health care, and holding President Trump and ICE "accountable."

McAuliffe, whose husband is former governor and prolific Democratic fundraiser Terry McAuliffe, joins a field that includes former federal prosecutor JP Cooney and state Del. Dan Helmer, who leads the House of Delegates' campaign arm. She enters the race with a bit of wind at her back in the form of an endorsement from Nancy Pelosi, a longtime associate of Terry McAuliffe, notes Punchbowl News.

The August 4 primary unfolds as Virginia Democrats push a November power play: a referendum next month that would temporarily let lawmakers redraw the state's congressional map, potentially opening up as many as four new Democratic-leaning seats. The measure has been allowed onto the ballot but faces a legal challenge before the state Supreme Court; if approved, control over redistricting would shift back to the state commission after the 2030 census.