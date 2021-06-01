2 Dead, 2 Injured in Houston Nightclub Shooting

(Newser) – Two men were killed, including the gunman, and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub early Monday, the AP reports. Houston police chief Troy Finner said investigators have confirmed the gunman is among the dead, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club, NBC News reports. “I can tell you right now, it's a difficult scene—a lot of moving parts," said Finner, adding that the club was “very crowded” and dark inside.

One man was hospitalized in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, Finner said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said several of his deputies were working off-duty security at Club Clé and that at least one of them fired at the gunman. He said no deputies were hurt in the shooting.