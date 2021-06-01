(Newser) – Maggie Haberman of the New York Times covered President Trump while he was in office, and she now reports that he's intent on getting back there sooner than people think. On Twitter, Haberman writes that Trump "has been telling a number of people he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August." In subsequent tweets (there's no Times story about this, at least as of Tuesday morning), Haberman writes that Trump is "laser focused" on state election audits still underway. "It isn't happening in a vacuum," she adds. "It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA." Haberman's initial tweet on this was a reaction to a CNN story about Trump supporters wishing for a coup to restore him to office.

Business Insider notes that Trump allies, including MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, have been pushing the idea that the former president will be somehow restored to the White House, even though no constitutional framework exists for that to happen. And Forbes points out that even former Trump attorney Jenna Elllis, who maintains that the 2020 election was "lawless," isn't buying the idea. "The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction," she writes. "No, President Trump is not going to be 'reinstated.'" (Michael Flynn says his weekend comments about a possible coup were misinterpreted.)