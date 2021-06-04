Trump Turning Up the Heat on a Familiar Foe—Fauci

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci has talked about his friction with former President Trump and how Trump's supporters harassed him and his family as a result. Things may be about to get much worse on those fronts for the doctor, even with COVID on the wane. Axios reports that Trump intends to make Fauci one of his main targets—on par with Hillary Clinton—at his upcoming rallies. Related coverage:

Trump ripped into Fauci in emailed statements Thursday, reports the New York Post. "The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore," he wrote, referencing newly published emails showing that Fauci stayed in contact throughout the pandemic with a top Chinese scientist. "China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!" added Trump.

“There are a lot of questions that must be answered by Dr. Fauci," wrote the former president. "The funding of Wuhan by the U.S. was foolishly started by the Obama Administration in 2014 but ended under the Trump Administration. When I heard about it, I said ‘no way.’ What did Dr. Fauci know about ‘gain of function’ research, and when did he know it?" As Yahoo News explains, that type of research is when a lab makes a virus more dangerous to study it.

