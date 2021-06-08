'Trump Won' Banner Is a Ticket Out of Fenway

(Newser) – A spectator at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday night drew cheers, though not the way he wanted to. The fan, who was not identified, was kicked out of the ballpark after raising a banner saying "Trump Won Save America" over the center field wall in the fourth inning of the Red Sox game. He was promptly escorted out of Fenway's bleachers, the Hill reports. A Red Sox spokesperson said signs are not allowed to be hung or affixed to the stadium.

Two men did the same thing, with a banner saying the same thing, last month at Yankee Stadium in New York. In both cases, fans booed when the sign went up and cheered when the messengers were ejected and the sign came down. The team cited the same policy in 2017 when four fans were kicked out after raising a banner about racism, per Mass Live. Politics aside, the home team beat the Miami Marlins on Monday night, 5-3. (Read more Fenway Park stories.)