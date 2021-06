(Newser) – At least nine people were killed in South Korea when a building suddenly collapsed during the demolition process, sending debris onto a busy street. Authorities say the collapse of the five-story building buried a bus carrying 17 people, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports. Nine people on the bus died, and the eight survivors were seriously injured. Authorities say the cause of the collapse is unknown, reports the AP. Workers evacuated the site before the building came down. The BBC notes that one of the world's deadliest peacetime building collapses happened in South Korea in 1995. Some 502 people died and more than 1,500 others were trapped when the Sampoong Department Store in Seoul collapsed. The last survivor was pulled from the rubble 16 days later. (Read more South Korea stories.)