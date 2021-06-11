Jill Biden Meets the Duchess

(Newser) – Jill Biden, on her first trip abroad as first lady, met up with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, to visit a school on Thursday. The school is in Cornwall, where the G7 summit is being held. Biden and Kate dropped in on the 4- and 5-year-old kiddos while they were reading Greta and the Giant, CNN reports. They did their homework before the visit, too, and came prepared with a bowl full of carrots. The kids at Conor Downs Academy look after bunnies, and the carrots were for them, per People.

Biden, whose Ph.D. is in education, also joined the duchess in a roundtable discussion about early childhood education, which the first lady called a “very important” foundation for higher learning. Kate and her husband, Prince William, have worked for causes championing children’s well-being. Biden also hosted a roundtable for military spouses, and will, with her husband, meet with the queen on Sunday. (Read more Jill Biden stories.)