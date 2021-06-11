(Newser) – "Leakers are traitors and cowards, and we will find out who they are!" So declared then-President Trump in 2018, notes Matt Stieb at New York. Now, a scoop by the New York Times reveals the unusual lengths to which the Trump White House went to make good on that pledge. Coverage:

The scoop: The Justice Department under Trump subpoenaed Apple for data on at least two prominent Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell. The 2018 subpoena also covered their staffers and family members, including one minor.

Apple complied with the order, though it turned over metadata and not emails or photos, per the Times. Apple also was under a gag order that only recently expired, and it informed the targets of the subpoena at that point. The investigation found no evidence of leaks. The inquiry reportedly withered under Sessions before being revived by his successor, William Barr. One view: What the Justice Department did isn't illegal, but this kind of thing is rare for good reason, notes Ed Morrissey at the conservative site Hot Air. "Given that the House Intelligence Committee was investigating Donald Trump and his campaign at the time, this at least has the smell of either retaliation or surveillance of the probe, either of which would constitute an abuse of power," he writes. If nothing else, it suggests "the Trump-era DoJ was on a world-record fishing expedition."

What the Justice Department did isn't illegal, but this kind of thing is rare for good reason, notes Ed Morrissey at the conservative site Hot Air. "Given that the House Intelligence Committee was investigating Donald Trump and his campaign at the time, this at least has the smell of either retaliation or surveillance of the probe, either of which would constitute an abuse of power," he writes. If nothing else, it suggests "the Trump-era DoJ was on a world-record fishing expedition." Investigations? Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are calling for an investigation, reports the Wall Street Journal. Pelosi referred to "acts of the weaponization of law enforcement by the former president." Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Sessions and Barr to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the data seizure, per the AP.