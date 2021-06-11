Disbelief Greets Images of Perfect English Beach

(Newser) – Global expectations for English beaches evidently aren't that high. When a photo of President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson looking out over a perfect Cornwall beach hit Twitter, some people thought it looked too perfect. "Have you photoshopped an Australian beach in there?" one user posted. "No way England has a beach like that!" The images contrasted with the image, the Washington Post reports, of pebbly beaches overrun by seagulls and leading to murky water. "The UK has beaches that look like that?" another user wrote. No trickery was admitted, but the white sands at Carbis Bay had just been raked, per the AP. Even before the summit, however, the spot in southwestern England was known for its scenic coastline, mild climate, and Cornish Pasty.

Other users defended the honor of British beaches, often posting photos as evidence. "There are many beautiful beaches and coastal locations in the UK. We are an island after all!" one post said. Another said there are plenty of beautiful beaches around, but the weather can be iffy. Carbis Bay is part of St. Ives Bay, which the Cornwall tourist board says was independently rated among the "Most Beautiful Bays in the World," featuring subtropical plants and turquoise water. Not included in the frames are the steel security fences and gathering of police and protesters drawn by the G7 summit. A cruise ship that can hold 3,000 sits offshore, per the AP, for use by the added officers. The government expects an increase in tourism after this attention. Cornwall is one of the poorest parts of England, with wages under the national average. (Read more Cornwall stories.)