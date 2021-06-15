Cashier Dead, Deputy Wounded After Face Mask Dispute

(Newser) – A grocery store cashier in Georgia died Monday when a shopper was told to put on a face mask and instead opened fire, per WSB. A reserve sheriff's deputy was also injured in the shooting, which erupted at the Big Bear grocery store in Decatur shortly after 1pm. A 30-year-old man, identified as Victor Lee Tucker, Jr. of Palmetto, had refused to put on a mask upon entering the store, per WSB. While checking out, he "got into an argument with a cashier about his face mask," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says in a release. He then "left the store without making his purchase, but immediately returned inside … walked directly back to the cashier, pulled out a handgun and shot her," it adds. "I don't know what the world is coming to—period," a witness tells WSB.

story continues below

"There was some confrontation, argument—I'm not sure exactly what—in reference to the wearing of masks," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said at a Monday press conference, per KABC. She added a reserve deputy and 30-year veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department who was hired to enforce the store's mask policy returned fire, shooting the suspect. Tucker—to face charges, including murder—was ultimately arrested by police officers as he tried to crawl out of the store, per WSB. He is listed in stable condition at a hospital, along with the deputy, who was shot twice despite wearing a bulletproof vest, per KABC. The unidentified cashier was pronounced dead at a hospital. A second cashier who was grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene, per WAGA. (Read more shooting stories.)