Harvey Weinstein Is Going Back to California

(Newser) – Harvey Weinstein, once one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, will be returning to Los Angeles as a prisoner. The 69-year-old has lost his battle to delay extradition to California and will soon be returned to the state to face sex-crimes charges, Los Angeles Times reports. He was indicted by a Los Angeles grand jury in April in connection with sexual assaults on five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013. The charges include four counts of forcible rape and four counts of forcible oral copulation. Lawyers for Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility in New York state, argued that he should remain in the prison's medical wing until jury selection begins in the California case, reports the Wall Street Journal.

It's not clear when Weinstein's California trial will begin, but Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case ruled Tuesday that LA County authorities could claim custody of him immediately. Prosecutors said he will probably be moved to a Los Angeles jail cell in late June or early July. Erie County Assistant District Attorney Colleen Curtin Gable rejected arguments from Weinstein lawyer Norman Effman that moving Weinstein would interfere with his treatment for numerous health conditions, including eye ailments that have severely affection his vision, the AP reports. "It’s Los Angeles. It’s not some remote outpost that doesn’t have any sort of medical care," Gable said. "Los Angeles has some of the best medical care in not only this country, but the world." (Read more Harvey Weinstein stories.)