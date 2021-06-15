Parachuting Protester Injures Euro 2020 Spectators

(Newser) – Several spectators were treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protester who parachuted into the stadium before France played Germany at the European Championship, UEFA said Tuesday. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps, when the parachutist struck wires for an overhead camera attached to the Munich stadium roof, the AP reports. The governing body of European soccer called it a "reckless and dangerous" act and said "law authorities will take the necessary action." "This inconsiderate act ... caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital," UEFA said.

The incident happened just before the start of the Euro 2020 match between the last two World Cup champions. The protester's parachute had the slogan "KICK OUT OIL!" and "Greenpeace" written on it. He glided into the stadium and seemed to lose control after connecting with the wires. He veered away from the playing area toward the main grandstand and barely cleared the heads of spectators. The parachutist managed to land on the field and Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. He was led away by security stewards and given medical attention on the side of the field. UEFA and one of its top-tier tournament sponsors, Russian state energy firm Gazprom, have previously been targeted by Greenpeace protests.