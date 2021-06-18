(Newser) – A Michigan woman with a rather unusual vocation recently found herself in quite the predicament when content she was trying to create ended with a humiliating call to the fire department. It seems that 27-year-old Sydney Jo of Ann Arbor is a Houdini of sorts, often recording herself trying to escape particular predicaments, but with a risque twist: The videos she makes are for a "stuck fetish" community, made up of viewers who'll pay $1.99 per minute to watch her become trapped in some object or situation, then struggle to get out of it. However, as she tells BuzzFeed, those viewers "want to see you get unstuck at the end ... they don't want to see you permanently stuck." And that's exactly what happened during a June 9 session when she inserted herself in between the parts of a metal folding chair, then found she couldn't get out. It was about a half-hour into her escape routine when Jo realized she was truly stuck.

"That's when I stopped recording, and kind of panicked," before doing next what only a generation raised on social media would instinctively do: She went on TikTok Live. "It's on my tailbone and my pelvic bone," she says in one of a series of NSFW videos. Jo can be seen cursing and twisting her body to try to free herself, then finally breaking down to contact the fire department. "I'm super embarrassed to be calling," she tells a friendly-sounding dispatcher, who asks for more details without missing a beat. One more video shows firefighters arriving at Jo's apartment and freeing her with the jaws of life. "I was just praying to God that I wasn't gonna get ... severed," says an uninjured Jo, who told the firefighters she'd been working on a school project. A rep from the Ann Arbor Fire Department confirms the incident to PennLive and says it's "not unusual" to get calls about someone being stuck, though typically it's about a kid's head in a bannister. (Read more strange stuff stories.)