(Newser) – Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Biden or negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election, per the AP. On meeting Biden, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi simply answered: "No." His moderate competitor in the election, Abdolnaser Hemmati, had suggested during campaigning that he'd be potentially willing to meet Biden. "The US is obliged to lift all oppressive sanctions against Iran," Raisi said at the news conference. The White House didn't immediately respond to Raisi's statements Monday. Also:

