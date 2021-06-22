'Unusually Bold' Coyote Gets a Death Sentence

(Newser) – A "unusually bold and aggressive" coyote has been attacking people in Calgary, Alberta, and its days appear to be numbered. The city says the coyote is suspected of three attacks in the northwest part of the city, in which at least two people were bitten. Nicole Au was playing in a cul-de-sac with her daughters after dinner on June 11 when she bent down to push her youngest child on a bike and "felt something grab my leg," she tells the CBC. "[I] turned around and realized it was a coyote" who "wouldn't let go," adds Au, who managed to free herself from the animal before spending the night in a hospital. Another woman said she was bitten by a coyote while gardening earlier this month, per the Calgary Herald. A third woman in her 60s visited a hospital after she was bit on the leg outside her house around 7:30pm Saturday.

story continues below

The city says the animal hasn't responded to "hazing" exercises meant to teach it to associate humans with unpleasant experiences like loud noises. The plan is to now trap and kill the coyote, which has been tracked to private land, per the CBC. "Because of the urgency of the situation and the concerns raised in the community and the concerns that we have … we think that the removal and destroying [of] the animal is the fastest, safest option at this point," says Lincoln Julie of Calgary's parks department. The city says relocation "cannot be carried out in a timely manner and would only result in moving the problem elsewhere," per Global News. It is also advising residents not to feed coyotes after receiving some reports to that effect. (A bear in Wyoming could meet the same fate as the coyote in Calgary.)