A Different Voting System Gets a High-Profile Test

(Newser) – It's Election Day in New York City. More precisely, Tuesday is the Democratic primary in the mayoral race, and the winner is all but assured to become the city's next mayor in November's general election. The race has an interesting twist: The city is using ranked-choice voting for the first time, which makes it trickier to predict a winner and could delay results for weeks. Details:

Candidates: An Ipsos poll has Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams on top with 28%, followed by entrepreneur-turned-politician Andrew Yang (20%), former sanitation chief Kathryn Garcia (15%), and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley (13%). Four other candidates at between 1% and 8% trail them. But as Ipsos points out, the ranked-choice system means the outcome is very much up in the air.

