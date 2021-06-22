Bumble's 'Resilient' Workers All Get This Week Off, Paid

(Newser) – Facilitating love matches is no walk in the park, especially during a pandemic, hence Bumble's worldwide staff is getting a paid "fully offline" vacation this week. The dating app, which requires women to make the first move, has closed all of its offices so its 700 employees can have the week off, reports the BBC. Some customer support staff will remain working so users can continue to use the app, but they'll also get a week off at a later date. The app said this was "a way to thank our team for their hard work and resilience," per CNN. In a since-deleted tweet, Head of Editorial Content Clare O'Connor wrote that Bumble founder and Tinder alum Whitney Wolfe Herd made the decision "having correctly intuited our collective burnout."

story continues below

The app had an impressive stock market debut this year, along with huge growth in user numbers. Paid users of Bumble and Badoo, a dating-focused social network Bumble owns, jumped 30% in the three-month period ending March 31 compared to the same period in 2020, per the BBC. Offering up a week's vacation is rare in corporate America but becoming more common after a pandemic year. LinkedIn gave all of its 16,000 employees a week off in April after surveys showed evidence of burnout, reports CNN. Similarly, social media management platform Hootsuite will shut down its offices for a company-wide "Wellness Week" from July 5-12, per CNBC. The company notes this will be "separate from each employee's vacation allotment." (Read more apps stories.)