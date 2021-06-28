 
X

This Is One of the Weirder COVID Penalties Yet

In Australia, 2 naked sunbathers were spooked by a deer, then fined by police
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 28, 2021 9:15 AM CDT

(Newser) – In the annals of COVID rule breaches, this one is tough to beat for weirdness. Police near Sydney, Australia, say two naked sunbathers on a beach were spooked by a deer and ran into the nearby bushland before calling for help, reports the BBC. Police rescued the men, then promptly fined them $750 for heading to the beach despite newly imposed lockdown orders. "It's difficult to legislate against idiots," says local police chief Mick Fuller. The goofy incident belies a serious problem—Australia is battling clusters of coronavirus cases in several cities, many of which are blamed on a limo driver in Sydney who tested positive for the particularly contagious delta variant, per the AP.

story continues below

As CNN notes, Australia has one of the lowest per-capita death rates in the developed world in regard to COVID, and it has won praise for its early handling of the outbreak. However, only about 4% of the nation is fully vaccinated, which is why health officials worried about variants just imposed a two-week lockdown in Sydney, a city of 5 million people, and in other municipalities. The frustration among residents and business owners is seen in a popular Twitter image of a Sydney shop owner's sign: "Dear Customers, We will be closed for the foreseeable future because Scott Morrison is a useless d---head who only ordered enough vaccine to vaccinate 4% of the population 18 months into a pandemic." Morrison is the prime minister. And, no, the shop owner didn't use hyphens. (Read more Sydney stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X