 
X

Report: McAfee Tried to Kill Himself in February

Prison source tells Reuters that McAfee was placed on suicide watch after incident
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 3, 2021 8:30 AM CDT

(Newser) – John McAfee's widow says she doesn't believe he took his own life in a Spanish prison last month, but the software entrepreneur's own attorney says his death was a suicide, and that's how authorities believe he died. Now, a prison system source bolsters that theory, telling Reuters that McAfee tried to kill himself earlier this year, leading to a closer watch over him by prison officials. The source says the incident happened Feb. 28 at the Brians 2 prison complex near Barcelona, and that after it took place, McAfee was put under suicide watch.

story continues below

It's not clear how long he was under such monitoring. A representative for Catalonia's Justice Department declined to comment. A source has also told the AP that McAfee's body was found with a suicide note in his pocket, though as of last week, McAfee's attorney in Spain said the family hadn't been told by authorities of such a note. Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that an autopsy has also found McAfee died by suicide, but officials haven't confirmed that. (Read more John McAfee stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X