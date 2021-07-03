(Newser) – John McAfee's widow says she doesn't believe he took his own life in a Spanish prison last month, but the software entrepreneur's own attorney says his death was a suicide, and that's how authorities believe he died. Now, a prison system source bolsters that theory, telling Reuters that McAfee tried to kill himself earlier this year, leading to a closer watch over him by prison officials. The source says the incident happened Feb. 28 at the Brians 2 prison complex near Barcelona, and that after it took place, McAfee was put under suicide watch.

story continues below

It's not clear how long he was under such monitoring. A representative for Catalonia's Justice Department declined to comment. A source has also told the AP that McAfee's body was found with a suicide note in his pocket, though as of last week, McAfee's attorney in Spain said the family hadn't been told by authorities of such a note. Spanish newspaper El Pais reports that an autopsy has also found McAfee died by suicide, but officials haven't confirmed that. (Read more John McAfee stories.)