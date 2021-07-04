NBC Slip 'N Slide Show in Limbo Over Diarrhea

(Newser) – The debut of a slip 'n slide themed NBC game show is in limbo thanks to a very tiny menace with a big impact. Per People, "explosive diarrhea" on the set of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide delayed the show's debut, which was originally slated to happen as a follow-up to the Tokyo Summer Games. The culprit? A microscopic parasite called giardia that, when consumed, causes severe gastrointestinal upset. The Wrap reported back in June that some 40 crew members "fell violently ill" during taping. Tests of the water in the park came back negative for the germ, but further tests showed giardia in the surrounding area.

Production was halted indefinitely with only one week left of taping. Both hosts, Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, were reportedly fine. "The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority,” NBC said in a statement. Per Deadline, no new premier date has been announced, nor has NBC commented on its intention to complete production. (Read more diarrhea stories.)