Universal Has Top 3 Draws

Although the box office has yet to fully recover from the pandemic, at least one studio has reason to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend. Universal Pictures currently has the top three films at the domestic box office with F9, The Boss Baby: Family Business, and The Forever Purge, according to studio estimates Sunday. It's the first time that's happened for Universal since 1989, when the studio had Sea of Love, Parenthood and Uncle Buck topping the charts, and the first time for any studio since 2005. For the second weekend, the Fast & Furious sequel F9 maintained the top spot in North American theaters, the AP reports. The film added an estimated over the weekend and is projected to take in $32.7 million by the end of Monday, bringing its domestic total to $125.8 million. Worldwide, F9 will likely surpass the $500 million mark on Monday.

In second place, the animated Boss Baby sequel surpassed expectations, opening with $17.3 million for the weekend and $23.1 million including Monday. The Boss Baby: Family Business features Alex Baldwin voicing the worldly toddler. And in third place, the latest Blumhouse venture, The Forever Purge, is expected to gross $12.8 million in ticket sales through Sunday and $15.9 million over the four-day weekend. The based-on-a-Twitter-thread film Zola also had a strong opening on 1,468 screens. The film about a road trip to Florida gone wrong has earned an estimated $2.4 million since Wednesday. According to studio A24, many of the New York and Los Angeles showings sold out this weekend. And despite also being available on Hulu, Questlove's "Black Woodstock" documentary Summer of Soul earned $650,000 from 752 theaters. Although that's a somewhat modest take, Searchlight said it's the best-performing documentary of the year so far.