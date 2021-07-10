(Newser) – Someone took a picture of Dua Lipa on an airport line two years ago, and now she's being sued for posting it. Yahoo Entertainment reports the 25-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer was hit by a complaint brought by Integral Images, which is seeking more than $150,000 and a jury trial, after she put up on her Instagram a picture showing her queued up at the airport, wearing a large hat, in February 2019. She cheekily captioned the photo, which she posted a few days after it was taken: "I'll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice." In US court documents cited by the BBC, Integral Images claims Lipa used the image "without permission or authorization" and that she profited from sharing it with her nearly 69 million Instagram followers, as that account "contains content designed to accumulate followers who are directed to, via link and/or advertisement, consume and purchase [her] content."

Records from the US Copyright Office show that Integral Images was granted a copyright request for the image later in February, after Lipa had already posted it. Other stars have faced similar legal issues after sharing images of themselves, including Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Khloe Kardashian, 50 Cent, and Liam Hemsworth. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande settled in 2019 with photographer Robert Barbera over copyright issues tied to photos of them. In its suit, Integral Images is also asking Lipa to refrain from any other copyright infringement and to cover its legal fees. (Read more Dua Lipa stories.)