(Newser) – A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh's capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said Friday. The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Police initially gave a toll of three dead but then discovered piles of bodies on Friday afternoon after the fire was extinguished, per the AP. So far 52 bodies have been recovered, but the top two floors of the factory have yet to be searched, said Debasish Bardhan of the Fire Service and Civil Defense. He said the main exit of the factory—a subsidiary of the Sajeeb Group, a Bangladeshi company that produces juice—was locked from the inside and many of those who died were trapped.

Many workers jumped from the upper floors of the factory, and at least 26 suffered injuries, the United News of Bangladesh agency reports. Information about how many people were in the factory and how many were missing wasn't immediately available. According to Bangladesh's factory laws, a factory can't lock its exit when workers are inside during production hours. The government ordered an investigation into the cause of the fire. Bangladesh has a tragic history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with the workers locked inside. Continuing corruption and lax enforcement have resulted in many deaths over the years, and big international brands, which employ tens of thousands of low-paid workers in Bangladesh, have come under heavy pressure to improve factory conditions after fires and other disasters killed thousands of people.