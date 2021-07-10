Post-Surfside Review Shuts Courthouse in Miami

(Newser) – A review ordered after the collapse of a Florida condo building has led to the evacuation of a downtown Miami landmark. Engineers assessing the structural integrity of the Miami-Dade County Courthouse "identified safety concerns with various floors," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement with other officials Friday night. The engineers' report recommended closing off the 16th floor and above in the 28-story building while repairs are made, CNN reports. "We know there have been problems in this building," Levine Cava said at a news conference Saturday at the site of the Surfside condo collapse. There's "support work that needed to be done," she said. As of Monday, the court will conduct business remotely; employees who had just returned to the building after the pandemic shutdown have already been told to work from home.

The collapse of Champlain Towers South last month, in which 86 people were confirmed to have died as of Saturday, led to inspections of other buildings in the area, as well as the evacuation of another condo tower nearby. At the courthouse, engineers reported that a column on the 25th floor of the courthouse needed "immediate attention," per the AP, and listed cracks and other issues. The report recommended taking heavy items such as books and sandbags stored on upper floors out of the courthouse. The county plans to sell the building, which was completed in 1928, after it builds another courthouse, per NBC. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.