Police: Woman Ran 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car

It's hard out there for a single person. Romance doesn't just fall into your lap—sometimes you have to work for it. So when a man in Shaoxing, in East China, saw an opportunity with the woman he'd been pursuing, he put in some work. Specifically the man, identified only as Zhu, had been chasing Lou for a long time. Lou agreed to go out with Zhu, but only if he rented a very specific car, China's Global Times reports. It turns out that car belonged to Lou's old boyfriend, Qian.

Lou and Qian dated until he threw her over for another woman. Lou was angry and out for revenge. She rode shotgun while Zhu drove that rented Audi all over town for two days, breaking traffic laws left and right. They got one citation for speeding, but running red lights was where they really shone. Police saw them run 49 red lights before the police caught Zhu. Police say he confessed that his traffic crime rampage was the only way he could get Lou to go out with him. (Read more weird crimes stories.)