UN Reports 'Tragic Data' on World Hunger

The United Nations on Monday lamented a "dramatic worsening" of world hunger last year, saying much of that is likely connected to the pandemic, and it urged billions of dollars to save millions of people from starving. A report issued jointly by five UN agencies said hunger outpaced population growth in 2020, with nearly 10% of all people estimated to be undernourished. It said the sharpest rise in hunger came in Africa, where 21% of the people—282 million—are estimated to be undernourished. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the new "tragic data" shows that between 720 million and 811 million people in the world faced hunger last year—as many as 161 million more than in 2019. More than 2.3 billion people, which represents 30% of the global population, lacked year-round access to adequate food, according to the report. This indicator, known as the prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity, jumped in one year as much as in the five previous years combined, the AP reports.

"Despite a 300% increase in global food production since the mid-1960s, malnutrition is a leading factor contributing to reduced life expectancy," the UN chief said. "In a world of plenty, we have no excuse for billions of people to lack access to a healthy diet. This is unacceptable." Emily Farr of the humanitarian organization Oxfam said the pandemic was the last straw for millions of people already battered by conflict, economic shocks, and a worsening climate crisis. Children paid a high price, with 149 million of those younger than 5 estimated to have stunted growth, and more than 45 million children are too thin for their height, the report said. It also noted the paradoxical problem of nearly 39 million children being overweight. "A full 3 billion adults and children remain locked out of healthy diets, largely due to excessive costs," the agencies said, and COVID-19 made things worse. "More than half the world's population did not have social protection to cope with the adverse effects of the pandemic," Farr said.