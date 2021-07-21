Richardson Runs to Kanye West Track in New Ad

(Newser) – Sha'Carri Richardson won't be competing in the Tokyo Olympics, but she can compete with the Games. The star sprinter, who was left off the US track team after a positive test for marijuana, appears in a new Beats by Dre commercial that ran during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night, NBC reports. It begins with Richardson at the starting blocks, then shows her running in slow motion. Richardson wears a pair of the new Beats Studio Buds while a new track by Kanye West, "No Child Left Behind," plays. The 60-second ad, which was edited by West, announces both products, saying that West's studio album, Donda, will be released Friday. The album is named after West's late mother, per Variety. You can watch the commercial here. (Read more Sha'carri Richardson stories.)