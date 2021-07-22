 
Several Major Websites Go Down, Briefly

AT&T and Costco were among those affected by the blip
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 22, 2021 1:16 PM CDT

(Newser) – If you experienced trouble getting onto any one of several major websites Thursday afternoon, you weren't alone. Major sites went down in what appeared to be a brief but widespread outage, per the AP. The websites of Airbnb, AT&T, Costco, Delta, DraftKings, and more showed error messages around midday. They seemed to be operating normally, however, by 12:45pm Eastern time. Akamai, a major behind-the-scenes internet network company, tweeted during the outage that it had created a fix for the disruption and that it wasn't caused by a cyberattack. It's still not clear exactly what happened, though this appears to be unrelated to last month's major outage. (Read more Internet stories.)

