Cops: Woman Skinny Dipping in Stranger's Pool Wouldn't Leave

(Newser) – A Florida man returning home from a doctor's appointment found a stranger skinny dipping in his backyard swimming pool, sheriff’s officials said. At first, the man only noticed clothes scattered across his lawn, Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials said in a social media post. Then, he saw the woman in his pool and called deputies, sheriff’s officials said. The woman was hostile and told sheriff’s deputies to leave her alone, the report said. They asked her several times to get out of the pool and get dressed.

story continues below

She finally followed their orders, but resisted when the deputies tried to detain her. She pulled away and said she was not going anywhere, police said. Deputies took her to the Charlotte County Jail, but she refused to tell them her name. Officials eventually identified her through previous jail booking photos. The 42-year-old woman was charged with trespassing and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, the AP reports. (Read more Florida stories.)