McCarthy Pulls All Jan. 6 Picks After Pelosi Objects to 2

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy submitted his picks for the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack Tuesday. But the Republican included two congressmen, Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, who vocally supported objections to finishing the electoral vote count and formalizing President Biden's election. After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi objected, McCarthy said he would pull the rest of his picks, too, NBC News reports. Pelosi was set to approve the other picks, including Texas' Troy Nehls, who also supported objections on Jan. 6.

"How people voted on the president—affirming the election of Joe Biden—is not a criterion for service," Pelosi said Tuesday, per the Hill. Pelosi's picks for the committee include Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who was one of the few GOP House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump. Pelosi can veto any of McCarthy's picks she doesn't like. She said the selection of Jordan and Banks would damage the "integrity of the investigation." The committee is scheduled to meet July 27. McCarthy said that unless Pelosi seats all five of his nominees, " Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts," McCarthy said, per the AP.