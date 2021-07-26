Britney Spears' Agent: 'I'm Done Being Quiet'

(Newser) – Cade Hudson, Britney Spears' longtime friend and agent, says he is "officially done being quiet" about the conservatorship arrangement that has controlled her life for the last 13 years. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Hudson spoke out in support of the #FreeBritney movement, TMZ reports. He described the arrangement as "sexism at its best." and said that after more than a dozen years of silence, "Enough is enough. After getting thousands of death threats, getting water bottles thrown at my head in bars from bystanders telling me I’m brainwashing her," he is now speaking up. He said the "never-ending" arrangement began when Spears was "accused of some errors as a new mom at 26 with 100 cameras in her face daily waiting to document any wrong move."

Hudson described the conservatorship as a violation of Spears' basic human rights and hinted that he had been threatened by father Jamie Spears, BuzzFeed reports. "I've kept my mouth shut out of the fear of losing my job as her agent and losing the career I worked my a** off for 15 years to build, out of threats from the man we all know who, but I won't even dignify mentioning his name," he said, per TMZ. He described new attorney Mathew Rosengart as the "best of the best" and said that while the process has just begun, there is now hope—and those who did not have Spears' best interests at heart should be worried. "The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin," he wrote. "So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY." (Spears, who dramatically denounced the conservatorship last month, thanked her supporters after a court victory last week.)