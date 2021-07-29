Woman Walking Dog in Atlanta Park Killed in Stabbing

(Newser) – A woman who took her dog out for a walk in Atlanta Tuesday night ended up dead, alongside the dog. The bodies of Katherine Janness, 40, and her dog were found in Piedmont Park, one of the city's most popular parks, around 1am Wednesday, the AP reports. She'd had dinner with her wife earlier Tuesday evening, and it was her wife who found Janness' body after tracking Janness' cellphone to the park when she never returned home from the walk. She had suffered multiple stab wounds in what police say was a "gruesome" scene, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information as police search for a suspect.

Hours later, another woman's body was found at a park outside Atlanta in an apparently unrelated case. Parkgoers found her shot to death under a tree in Yellow River Park near Stone Mountain around 6:30am, the Journal-Constitution reports. A reward is also being offered in that case as police search for a suspect.