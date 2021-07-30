Simone Biles: 'Twisties' Have Never Hit Me Like This Before

(Newser) – Simone Biles says she's still dealing with a very bad case of the "twisties"—a disconnect between body and brain known as a "gymnast's worst nightmare"—and it's not clear whether she will compete again in Tokyo. In a series of now-deleted Instagram Stories, Biles shared videos of herself struggling with the uneven bars dismount during training Friday and said she "literally cannot tell up from down," NBC reports. Biles, who described the feeling as "honestly petrifying," repeatedly failed to do 2 1/2 twists. In one video, she dropped out of the air after a half twist and landed flat on her back on a mat placed over a pit full of foam blocks, reports USA Today. "I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface," she wrote. The 24-year-old said the twisties "randomly started happening" on Monday.

Biles said she had experienced the twisties on vault and floor exercise before, but what "sucks ... really bad" is that she is now experiencing them on bars and beam for the first time, the AP reports. "It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body,” Biles said. "What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I’m going to land, or what I’m going to land on. Head/hands/feet/back." She said that in the past, it has taken two weeks or more to recover her confidence and abilities. For now, she is still scheduled to compete as an individual in vault, bars, balance beam, and floor, starting Sunday. (Teammate Sunita Lee won gold in the women's all-around finals Thursday.)