Rapinoe's Clutch Kick Lets USA Advance

(Newser) – For the US women's soccer team, it's on to the semifinals. But as NPR reports, it was no cakewalk. Team USA's match against the Netherlands Friday ended 2-2 after regulation, then went into penalty kicks when neither team scored in the extra session. Goalie Alyssa Naeher blocked two of the four Dutch attempts, while all four Americans scored—the clincher coming from Megan Rapinoe. The Americans will play Canada at 4am Eastern Monday, per the NBC schedule. Australia and Sweden play in the other game. The US began the Olympics with a surprise 3-0 loss to Sweden, but rebounded with a win against New Zealand and a draw with Australia. (Read more Team USA (soccer) stories.)